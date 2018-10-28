Alberta’s Notley announces candidacy, slams Kenney in speech to NDP members

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has made it official, telling party members she will run in the spring election, seeking a renewed mandate for her NDP government.

Notley says her government will stand on its record of transformative changes to the province, from economic diversification to new infrastructure and a climate plan.

She says more news is coming soon on energy diversification measures, including petrochemical upgrading.

She made the announcement to 1,200 delegates at the party’s final convention ahead of the spring election.

Notley’s main opponent will be the United Conservatives and their leader, Jason Kenney.

Kenney has promised to roll back many policies launched by Notley, including labour legislation and the carbon tax.

The Canadian Press