Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A person familiar with the plans says Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

A decision expected later today will end an intense competition between North American cities to win the Amazon bid and its promise of 50,000 new jobs — dashing Toronto’s hopes of securing one of the locations.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in September that the city — the only Canadian contender to make the short list — was uniquely positioned to host the company because of its diversity and comparatively lower business costs.

Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

The Canadian Press



