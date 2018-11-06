Arguments to begin in retrial of Dennis Oland in the death of his father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Arguments are expected to get underway today in the high-profile murder trial of Dennis Oland who is accused of bludgeoning his father to death in 2011.

Evidence will begin to be presented now that a jury is in place for the trial, which is estimated to take at least four months.

The 50-year-old New Brunswick man has pleaded not guilty in the death of his 69-year-old multimillionaire father, Richard Oland, on July 6, 2011.

In a statement released Monday, the Oland family said they support Dennis Oland and are confident he will be cleared.

He was charged in 2013 and originally stood trial in 2015 for the second-degree murder of his father, but the verdict in that trial was overturned on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

Richard Oland was a former executive at Moosehead, Canada’s oldest independent brewery, until he had a falling out over control of the family-owned business and left in the early 1980s.

The Canadian Press