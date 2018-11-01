At least two seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 16 treated at hospital

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Authorities say at least two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a bus carrying 40 people crashed Thursday north of Prince George.

Libby Brown of BC Emergency Health Services says 16 people were taken to hospital and that two or three had serious to critical injuries.

She says the remainder had non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown says 16 other people were treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says they got a report of a vehicle off-road collision involving a bus, but when they got to the scene they determined that the bus was the only vehicle involved.

He says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m. and road conditions were slippery at the time.

Douglass says snow and rain were falling in the area at the time of the crash with temperature close to freezing.

Drive BC, the provincial government’s road advisory service, says the road was closed because of a vehicle incident about 22 kilometres north of Prince George.

The Canadian Press