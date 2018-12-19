B.C. Appeal Court upholds stay in terror case over alleged bomb plot

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s Appeal Court has upheld a lower court finding of RCMP entrapment for a couple accused of plotting to bomb the provincial legislature.

In a unanimous 142-page ruling released Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Bennett says for the three-judge panel that while the trial judge made some errors, she did not err in finding that John Nuttall and Amanda Korody were manipulated by the Mounties.

“In this case, the police eventually knew Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody had little to no ability to commit an act of terrorism. Certainly, they were right to commence to the investigation, and certainly they had reasonable suspicion that the two might commit a crime,” the ruling says.

However, as found by the trial judge, the police “went far beyond investigating a crime.” They “pushed and pushed and pushed” the two defendants to come up with a workable plan, then did everything necessary to facilitate the plan, Bennett says in the ruling.

The trial judge erred by directing an acquittal on a count of facilitation, since it is possible that Nuttall and Korody facilitated one another. She also erred in staying a second conspiracy count, however a guilty verdict would not change the outcome, Bennett says.

“I therefore agree with the trial judge that the overall conduct of this investigation was a travesty of justice.”

Bennett ordered a stay of proceedings.

The panel was also critical of national terrorism laws used to prosecute the pair, calling them needlessly complex.

“It would be beneficial if Parliament revisited the legislation, revamped it, and made it comprehensible, particularly for those members of the public who sit as jury members on such cases,” the ruling says.

The Crown argued at an appeal hearing in January that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Bruce had no basis to conclude the RCMP manipulated Nuttall and Korody into planting explosive devices around the legislature.

In June 2015, a jury found Nuttall and Korody guilty of conspiring to commit murder, possessing an explosive substance and placing an explosive in a public place on behalf of a terrorist group.

The convictions were put on hold until 2016 when Bruce ruled the two had been entrapped by police, who she said used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.

In its appeal, the Crown argued that Nuttall and Korody were responsible for crafting and carrying out the plan and that an undercover RCMP operation did not qualify as either manipulative or an abuse of process.

Documents filed by the Crown said Nuttall and Korody eagerly conspired to build improvised explosive devices and detonate them as an act of jihad to strike terror in the hearts of “Canadian infidels.”

Lawyers for Nuttall and Korody said there was no reason to reverse the stays of proceedings. The defence argued that the couple feared they would be killed by the shadowy terrorist group if they didn’t follow through with the bomb plot.

Documents filed by the defence said police provided Nuttall with improper spiritual advice that deflected his qualms about whether terrorism was compatible with his new faith after the couple converted to Islam.

Nuttall and Korody were arrested on Canada Day 2013 after planting what they thought were pressure-cooker bombs at the legislature.

Defence lawyers have argued that the RCMP acted on unreasonable suspicions to exploit two vulnerable people, steering them towards a manufactured crime that was planned, prepared and all but carried out by police. The trial heard that Nuttall’s substance abuse and mental health played a role in the entrapment.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press



