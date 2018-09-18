 Skip to Content
B.C. doctor rates new wearable heart technology

Linda Aylesworth
September 18, 2018 09:15 pm

A B.C. heart specialist says the new Apple watch, that acts like wearable heart monitor, could save lives. But as Linda Aylesworth reports, he wonders if our health care system is ready for it.