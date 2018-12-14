B.C. forest industry wraps Asia trade mission in China after minister pulls out

VANCOUVER — Delegates from British Columbia’s forest industry have concluded what they characterize as a successful trade mission to Asia despite tensions over the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson visited Korea and Japan with the delegates but pulled out of the China leg of the tour this week.

He said it wouldn’t be prudent for a government representative to travel to the country.

The BC Council of Forest Industries says in a news release that delegates spent Wednesday through Friday in China and focused throughout the Asia trip on new opportunities to advance wood construction.

Council CEO Susan Yurkovich says the mission was an opportunity to strengthen trade relationships with Korea, Japan and China, where B.C.’s renewable forest products continue to be in demand.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1 at the request of United States authorities, who allege she committed fraud in an attempt to circumvent sanctions against Iran.

She was released on $10 million bail this week.

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained in Beijing this week over accusations that they engaged in activities that endangered China’s national security.

The Canadian Press