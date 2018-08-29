 Skip to Content
B.C. government sues big pharma over opioid crisis

Ted Chernecki
August 29, 2018 06:40 pm

The NDP government has launched a class-action lawsuit against 40 companies that produce and distribute opioids, seeking damages for the drug overdose crisis across the province. Ted Chernecki reports.