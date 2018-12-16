B.C. hockey coach creates ‘gear library’ to remove cost barrier of sport

VANCOUVER — A hockey coach in Vancouver says cost shouldn’t be a barrier to trying out Canada’s national winter sport.

Todd Hickling put out calls through his network asking for donations of used gear so that any girl at Sir Charles Tupper Secondary School could join the team.

He says he has been overwhelmed by the support of the community, which has made enough donations to create a “gear library” and ensure the fees are covered for the fledgling team.

The Tupper Tigers, who are in Grades 8 through 12, hit the ice for the first time last week and have had two practices in preparation for their first game Saturday.

Hickling says some are learning to skate for the first time and are being mentored by players with more experience.

Hickling, who has two kids at the school, says he believes there should be more opportunities for “late beginners” to try out the sport, especially girls who often have fewer opportunities to play.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press