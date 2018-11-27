B.C. intervenes in greenhouse gas fight between Ottawa, Ontario and Saskatchewan

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it will intervene in separate court cases in Saskatchewan and Ontario where those provinces are challenging federal authority to pass legislation that puts a minimum price on greenhouse gas pollution.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says the province intends to argue federal and provincial governments share a role in addressing climate change.

He says B.C. will argue both the province and federal government have a role in addressing climate change, but the federal government has the right and responsibility to put a price on carbon pollution.

Environment Minister George Heyman says B.C. is already leading the country when it comes to carbon pricing with its decade-old carbon tax, but it believes the provinces should follow the national climate strategy.

Saskatchewan and Ontario are appealing to their respective high courts challenging federal authority to pass a greenhouse gas pollution pricing act that sets a minimum national pollution pricing system.

The Saskatchewan case is slated to be heard in February of 2019, while the Ontario challenge is scheduled for April.

The Canadian Press