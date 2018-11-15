B.C. man trapped in truck for several days recovers in Victoria hospital

CAMPBELL RIVER, Canada — A 23-year-old Vancouver Island man is recovering in a Victoria hospital after his truck went off a cliff and he was pinned in the vehicle with a broken femur for several days.

Duncan Moffat’s uncle Bill Macnab says in a telephone interview that his nephew survived on a bag of apples he’d picked at his dad’s house in Sayward and says he “saw God” when he found a bottle of Gatorade after spending several days trapped in the vehicle.

He says Moffat’s vehicle was discovered not farm from the Vancouver Island village of Sayward by a hunter who called 911 and the harrowing rescue took several hours, as rescuers needed the Jaws of Life to cut away the drivers’ side of the vehicle.

While Moffat had been out of touch with family for nearly 10 days, Macnab says his nephew told his father that he believes he was stuck in the truck for five days.

Macnab says Moffat has undergone surgery on his broken femur and also has broken ribs and a shoulder, a bruised vertebrae in his back, and a lacerated spleen and liver.

Moffat’s grandfather Alex Moffat says he’s a “very, very lucky boy” and described the hunter’s discovery of the wreckage as “one chance in a million.”

