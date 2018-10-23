B.C. premier, Green leader support electoral reform at referendum rally

VICTORIA — Those for and against changing British Columbia’s provincial voting system to a form proportional representation will soon have a say as residents begin receiving referendum ballots in their mail boxes.

Debate started to heat up Tuesday in the legislature, with the Opposition Liberals calling the vote a “sham,” but it was all cheers at an evening rally in support of the change side.

About 1,000 people attended a campaign-style event that featured speeches in favour of electoral reform by Green Leader Andrew Weaver and New Democrat Premier John Horgan.

Horgan told the crowd he is a late convert to proportional representation, but having his ideas constantly dismissed because he was not part of government convinced him to support electoral reform.

Wilkinson says proportional referendum will make one party majority governments a rarity in B.C.

Ballots for the vote were placed in the mail this week and must be received by Elections BC by Nov. 30, with a result expected several weeks later.

The Canadian Press