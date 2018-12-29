B.C. ticket claims Friday night’s $39.5 million Lotto Max jackpot

DELTA, B.C. — The B.C. Lottery Corp. says the winning ticket for Friday night’s $39.5 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in south Delta, B.C.

The Crown corporation says the single winning ticket matched all seven numbers from across Canada.

It says the specific retail location where the ticket was sold will be announced after the winner has come forward.

All lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot or Maxmillion prize are one in 28,633,528 per play.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 4 will be approximately $10 million.

The Canadian Press