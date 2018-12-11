Bail hearing for Huawei CFO continues for third day in Vancouver court

VANCOUVER — The bail hearing for Huawei’s chief financial officer continues for a third day today in a Vancouver court, as lawyers argue about her bail and whether she poses a flight risk.

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer argued Monday that the United States has a political and legal posture against China and Huawei.

David Martin told the court that Meng’s husband would pledge a total of $15 million, including the value of two Vancouver homes and $1 million in cash, and would live with her to ensure she complies with the court’s conditions.

However, Justice William Ehrcke questioned whether Xiaozong Liu could provide a surety because he is on a six-month visitor’s visa to Canada, and the form to provide the financial guarantee says it must be provided by a resident of B.C.

The U.S. wants Meng to face allegations of fraud as it says Huawei used unofficial subsidiary Skycom to do business with Iranian telecommunications companies between 2009 and 2014.

John Gibb-Carsley, a federal prosecutor representing the Attorney General of Canada, asked the judge to deny Meng’s request for bail, saying she has the financial means to flee and has no connection to Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version misstated the federal prosecutor’s name as John Gibb-Carley.