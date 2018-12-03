Bear cub, rescued near mother’s body, dies unexpectedly in wildlife refuge

TOFINO, B.C. — A bear cub that was rescued near his mother’s dead body in Tofino, B.C., has died unexpectedly at a wildlife refuge.

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre says in a statement that the cub named Malcolm was asphyxiated after getting his head stuck in a small rope handle attached to a plastic buoy in his enclosure.

The centre says the suspended buoys have been a common source of enrichment for bears and there have never been any hints of injuries or mishaps.

It says staff are quite upset and shocked by the event and will take precautions to ensure that the accident is not repeated.

The cub was about eight to 12 weeks old and extremely malnourished when it was rescued in May lying on its mother’s corpse.

The centre says despite some initial health problems associated with emaciation and hypoglycemia, the bear had shown good physical and behavioural progress while in care.

The Canadian Press