BEAVER, MMMBEER: Some licence plates rejected by Manitoba Public Insurance

WINNIPEG — A “Star Trek” fan is in the middle of a legal challenge after Manitoba Public Insurance revoked his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate in 2017 following complaints it was offensive to Indigenous people.

Court documents show MPI has vetoed hundreds of other personalized plates. Here are a few examples:

HYZNBRG — Deemed drug-related because of the television show “Breaking Bad”

HOLYCOW — Vetoed because MPI does not allow religious slogans

PWALKER — Believed to promote speeding because of actor Paul Walker’s role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise

50SHADZ — Rejected because the book “50 Shades of Grey” is sexual

FISHFRY — Considered offensive and has a sexual connotation

DR POOP — Rejected because of the word poop

IBEEBAC — Deemed to have a criminal connotation

EMKNAPS — Rejected because it is “spank me” backwards

GOODKID — Considered offensive and profanity

BEAVER — Deemed too sexual

MMMBEER — Vetoed because it is alcohol-related

SOBR1 — Also rejected because it is alcohol-related

SKODEN — Rejected because it promotes violence

OVRTAXD — Refused because it is considered a political message

NOTACOP — Deemed offensive to law enforcement

