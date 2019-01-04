BEAVER, MMMBEER: Some licence plates rejected by Manitoba Public Insurance

WINNIPEG — A “Star Trek” fan is in the middle of a legal challenge after Manitoba Public Insurance revoked his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate in 2017 following complaints it was offensive to Indigenous people.
Court documents show MPI has vetoed hundreds of other personalized plates. Here are a few examples:
HYZNBRG — Deemed drug-related because of the television show “Breaking Bad”
HOLYCOW — Vetoed because MPI does not allow religious slogans
PWALKER — Believed to promote speeding because of actor Paul Walker’s role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise
50SHADZ — Rejected because the book “50 Shades of Grey” is sexual
FISHFRY — Considered offensive and has a sexual connotation
DR POOP — Rejected because of the word poop
IBEEBAC — Deemed to have a criminal connotation
EMKNAPS — Rejected because it is “spank me” backwards
GOODKID — Considered offensive and profanity
BEAVER — Deemed too sexual
MMMBEER — Vetoed because it is alcohol-related
SOBR1 — Also rejected because it is alcohol-related
SKODEN — Rejected because it promotes violence
OVRTAXD — Refused because it is considered a political message
NOTACOP — Deemed offensive to law enforcement
The Canadian Press