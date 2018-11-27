Becca Schofield among this year’s recipients of the Order of New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — A young New Brunswick girl who inspired people around the world to perform random acts of kindness will be honoured posthumously today with the Order of New Brunswick.

Becca Schofield died in February at the age of 18 — two years after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Her movement on social media, with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo, quickly went viral and inspired ongoing acts of compassion and generosity.

Schofield is one of 11 recipients of the award this year who are being recognized for their work in the arts, sports, community, health and justice.

The Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their particular field.

The awards will be presented by Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau and Premier Blaine Higgs.

The Canadian Press