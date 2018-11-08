Bombardier cutting about 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it’s cutting about 5,000 jobs across the organization over the next 12 to 18 months as part of a new restructuring plan.

The cuts are expected to lead to about US$250 million in annualized savings by 2021.

The company also announced the sale of what it called a number of non-core assets.

Bombardier has struck a deal to sell its Q Series aircraft program and de Havilland trademark to a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital Corp. for about US$300 million.

It also announced the sale of its business aircraft’s flight and technical training business to CAE, and the monetization of royalties for about US$800 million.

The changes came as Bombardier reported a profit of US$149 million or four cents per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$100 million or four cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press