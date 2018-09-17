Bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor two years later

socastcmsRssStartJonathan GuignardsocastcmsRssEnd
Over the past two years, Lincoln Honoway has lived a normal and healthy life. It wasn’t always the case. The five-year-old from Regina was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of three.
socastcmsRssStartJonathan GuignardsocastcmsRssEnd
Over the past two years, Lincoln Honoway has lived a normal and healthy life. It wasn’t always the case. The five-year-old from Regina was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of three.
ESE
1018 mb
13 km/h
55%