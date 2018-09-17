 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor two years later

Jonathan Guignard
September 17, 2018 06:39 pm

socastcmsRssStartJonathan GuignardsocastcmsRssEnd

Over the past two years, Lincoln Honoway has lived a normal and healthy life. It wasn’t always the case. The five-year-old from Regina was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of three.