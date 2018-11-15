Brian Gallant resigns as New Brunswick Liberal leader after election loss

FREDERICTON — Former premier Brian Gallant announced his resignation as New Brunswick Liberal leader today.

Gallant says he will ask the party to organize a leadership convention, but plans to remain as Opposition leader until the party chooses his replacement to provide stability.

Gallant became leader in 2012, and premier in 2014 at the age of 32, but came up short in September’s provincial election.

His minority government was toppled two weeks ago in a confidence vote on the Liberals’ throne speech, and Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and his minority government were sworn-in last week.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin issued a statement thanking Gallant for his years of service and wishing him well in the future.

Donald Wright, a political scientist at the University of New Brunswick, says Gallant likely spoke to his caucus and party, read the tea leaves and learned his future is not as party leader.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press



