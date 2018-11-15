Brian Gallant to make resignation announcement official at news conference today

FREDERICTON — Former premier Brian Gallant will go to the New Brunswick legislature this morning to officially announce that he will be stepping down as Liberal leader.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that Gallant will ask the party to organize a leadership convention.

They say he intends to remain as Opposition leader until the party chooses his replacement.

Gallant is scheduled to officially announce his intentions at the legislature at 11 a.m.

He became leader in 2012, and premier in 2014 at the age of 32, but came up short in September’s provincial election.

His minority government was toppled two weeks ago in a confidence vote on the Liberals’ throne speech, and Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and his minority government were sworn-in last week.

Donald Wright, a political scientist at the University of New Brunswick, says Gallant likely spoke to his caucus and party, read the tea leaves and learned his future is not as party leader.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press