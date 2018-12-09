British Columbia trade trip to China cancelled over Meng detention

VICTORIA — The detention of a top Huawei executive in Canada has derailed British Columbia’s trade mission to China.

The delegation led by B.C. Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson will no longer be stopping in China, and will instead end its trip after a visit to Japan.

The province says in a statement the decision was made because of the ongoing judicial process involving Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested last week while changing flights in Vancouver.

The United States is seeking to have Meng extradited on allegations that she tried to evade American trade sanctions on Iran.

A bail hearing began in Vancouver on Friday, and Meng is spending the weekend in jail before it continues next week.

The Chinese government has warned Canada that if Meng is not released, the country will face “grave consequences.”

The Canadian Press