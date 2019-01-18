British sailor acquitted in gang rape case at Halifax-area military base

HALIFAX — A British sailor accused in an alleged gang rape at a Halifax-area military base has been acquitted.

Darren Smalley was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

Justice Patrick Duncan delivered his verdict today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, saying the complainant’s testimony was not credible.

Smalley showed no emotion after the verdict, while the young woman held her head down.

The complainant testified at Smalley’s trial last fall that she went to sleep next to a sailor, and later awoke face down and naked as at least three men sexually assaulted her.

Duncan said he did not believe portions of her testimony, as she was selective in her memory.

Duncan said she is intelligent and well-spoken, but characterized her testimony as “controlled.”

“It’s impossible to know where the truth begins and ends in this matter,” the judge said.

Four men had originally been charged, but charges were dropped against two of them before trial, while another man’s case was stayed after he became ill.

