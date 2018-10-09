 Skip to Content
British tourist rescue on north shore

John Hua
October 09, 2018 07:06 pm

A British tourist is thanking North Shore Rescue for plucking him off of a precarious mountain ledge, after he became trapped during a hike. John Hua explains why he was lucky to get out alive and uninjured.