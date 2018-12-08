Brothers, 20, face second-degree murder charge in death of teen: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say two brothers have been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators have said the teen’s body was found in a park in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday shortly before 8 a.m.

Peel regional police have not released a cause of death, but identified the boy Saturday as Riley Driver-Martin.

Police said Saturday morning that a suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir of Mississauga, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

They later said a second suspect — Mahabir’s brother, 20-year-old Mark Mahabir of Mississauga — surrendered to police and was set to appear in court Sunday to face the same charge.

Investigators have not said whether the suspects had any relationship to the boy.

The Canadian Press