Cabinet documents to be submitted to judge in Norman case to determine relevancy

OTTAWA — A federal lawyer says the government will provide a court with sensitive cabinet documents for a judge to decide their relevance to the case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

The federal Liberals have been accused of withholding secret documents in the politically charged case against one of the military’s most senior leaders whose criminal trial is expected to run through next year’s election.

Justice Canada general counsel Robert MacKinnon told an Ottawa courtroom this morning the government is not waiving its privilege over the files, even as it intends to provide them to the judge in short order.

One of Norman’s defence lawyers, Christine Mainville, is arguing the government’s position still seems to be that the documents should be concealed.

The military suspended Norman in January 2017 and he was charged earlier this year with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets, known as “cabinet confidences,” to a Quebec shipyard.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The Canadian Press