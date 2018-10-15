 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:00 AM - 2:00 PMMiddays With Darren Shaben
listen live
Home

Calgary looking at traction options for city buses

Aurelio Perri
October 15, 2018 12:35 pm

socastcmsRssStartAurelio PerrisocastcmsRssEnd

After an October snowstorm dumped nearly 40 centimetres of snow on Calgary streets, the city’s transportation department is looking at improving bus traction, but won’t necessarily turn to snow tires.