Calgary looking at traction options for city buses

socastcmsRssStartAurelio PerrisocastcmsRssEnd
After an October snowstorm dumped nearly 40 centimetres of snow on Calgary streets, the city’s transportation department is looking at improving bus traction, but won’t necessarily turn to snow tires.
socastcmsRssStartAurelio PerrisocastcmsRssEnd
After an October snowstorm dumped nearly 40 centimetres of snow on Calgary streets, the city’s transportation department is looking at improving bus traction, but won’t necessarily turn to snow tires.
N
1031 mb
0 km/h
86%