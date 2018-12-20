Canada among targets of alleged Chinese hacking campaign

OTTAWA — U.S. authorities say companies in Canada were among the targets of two Chinese citizens charged with carrying out an extensive hacking campaign to steal data.

An indictment was unsealed today against Zhu Hua and Zhang Shillong, who prosecutors said were acting on behalf of China’s main intelligence agency to pilfer information in several countries.

Papers filed in Manhattan federal court allege the hackers were able to breach the computers of enterprises involved in activities ranging from aviation and space to pharmaceutical technology.

U.S. prosecutors allege the hackers were able to steal “hundreds of gigabytes” of data from targets in 12 countries.

In Canada, the RCMP had no immediate comment on the U.S. charges.

In the last several months, the U.S. Justice Department has filed charges against several Chinese intelligence officials and alleged hackers.

The Canadian Press