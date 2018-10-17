 Skip to Content
Canada legalized weed. Does that mean other countries will follow suit?

Katie Dangerfield
October 17, 2018 12:01 pm

As Canadians flock to stores and online sellers to buy legal weed, many other countries across the world are keeping a close eye on the nation, wondering how the pot business will play out.