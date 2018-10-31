Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada will take in 350,000 immigrants in 2021.

That’s 40,000 more than it expects to admit this year, and nearly one per cent of the country’s population.

The figures were announced Wednesday as part of government’s updated multi-year immigration levels plan, which covers the next three years. The target rises annually from 310,000 this year, counting all classes of new arrivals.

The vast majority of these newcomers are coming under economic programs designed to address skills shortages and gaps in the labour market.

Hussen says economic immigration is badly needed in areas across the country that are short on workers and long on older residents.

Many immigration advocates and economic groups, including the federal government’s own economic advisory council, have called for Canada to take in even more immigrants.

Hussen says he’s taking a measured approach, keeping in mind the need to ensure newcomers have access to suitable settlement and retention services.

The Canadian Press