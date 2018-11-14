Canada wants free trade deal with southeast Asian nations, Trudeau says

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling a bloc of 10 Asian nations that Canada wants to launch full-fledged talks on a free trade deal as early as spring.

Trudeau made the comments during a luncheon at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations whose members have nearly 650 million people, a combined economy of US$2.8 trillion, and are already Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner.

He is suggesting that exploratory talks could be wrapped up by the spring so negotiators could begin talks on a free trade agreement.

And he also is making a pitch to the ASEAN nations — the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Burma — for their support for Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations security council.

Trudeau has spent two days in Singapore trying to situate Canada as a more favourable place for Asian companies to invest than the United States.

Also Wednesday, Trudeau met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, hoping to push ahead on talks toward a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Trudeau kicked off the meeting by saying the two leaders would have a “frank and open” talk.

After the meeting, International Trade Minister Jim Carr told reporters the government remains interested in having a deal that helps female entrepreneurs, Indigenous Peoples and promotes other Canadian values.

China has had a cool response to the proposals, but Carr didn’t say how Li and the Chinese delegation responded to the concepts at the meeting during the annual ASEAN summit.

Carr says any trade deal will take time to pull together.

