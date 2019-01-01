Canada welcomes a new slate of New Year’s Day babies

Families across Canada are welcoming some of the country’s first babies of 2019.

In Montreal, the McGill University Health Centre says baby Mariella was born at 12:02 a.m.

A hospital network in east Toronto tweeted that baby Fatima was born at Scarborough General Hospital at the stroke of midnight.

Meanwhile, parents in Saskatoon and Regina welcomed babies at 1:55 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. respectively.

Notably, Saskatoon’s first baby of the year, Alya, shares a birthday with her big brother Emery, who was the second baby born in the city in 2017.

In New Westminster, B.C., a baby boy was born at 12:01 a.m.

UNICEF has estimated that 999 babies would be born in Canada on New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press