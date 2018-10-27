Canadian politicians offer sympathies following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OTTAWA — Several Canadian politicians have offered their sympathies following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the attack as anti-Semitic.

“Canadians’ hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer,” Trudeau wrote following the attack, which officials say left multiple people dead at a baby naming ceremony.

“May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

American officials say one person is in custody, and the FBI is investigating the rampage as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he shares “the deep anguish in the Jewish community.”

“If Canada can help, we will,” he tweeted.

Some of the country’s premiers also weighed in, with Ontario’s Doug Ford saying that we must work together to “defeat anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms.”

Newly minted Quebec Premier Francois Legault wrote that we must “unite against hatred and racism.”

The Canadian Press



