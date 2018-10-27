Canadian politicians offer sympathies following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OTTAWA — Several Canadian politicians have offered their sympathies following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the attack as anti-Semitic.

“Canadians’ hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer,” Trudeau wrote following the attack, which officials say left multiple people dead at a baby-naming ceremony.

“May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully,” Trudeau wrote in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he shares “the deep anguish in the Jewish community.

“If Canada can help, we will,” he tweeted.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wrote that he was praying for those affected.

“We must all stand together firmly against anti-Semitism,” he said.

Some of Canada’s premiers also weighed in, with Ontario’s Doug Ford saying we must work together to “defeat anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms,” and newly minted Quebec Premier Francois Legault calling for people to “unite against hatred and racism.”

British Columbia’s John Horgan described the incident as a “deep violation of safety and security.”

American officials say one person is in custody, and the FBI is investigating the rampage as a hate crime.

The Canadian Press



