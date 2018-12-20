Canadian Press business newsmaker of the year selections over the years

OTTAWA — A list of The Canadian Press business newsmakers of the year, as determined in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:

2018: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

2017: Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau

2016: The Foreign Investor

2015: Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz

2014: Former Tim Hortons CEO Marc Caira

2013: Loblaw executive chairman Galen G. Weston

2012: Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney

2011: Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, co-CEOs of Research in Motion

2010: Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty

2009: Jim Balsillie, co-CEO of Research in Motion

2008: Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain

2007: Media tycoon Conrad Black

2006: Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty

2005: Media tycoon Conrad Black

2004: Media tycoon Conrad Black

2003: Media tycoon Conrad Black

The Canadian Press