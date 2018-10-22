Canadian rapper dies after falling off airplane wing in failed stunt

VERNON, B.C. — The management team for a 34-year-old rap artist says the man fell to his death in British Columbia’s north Okanagan while performing a stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.

A statement from the group that represents Jon James McMurray says he died Saturday filming a project he had been working on for months and that included intensively training for the stunt.

The team says as McMurray got further onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct.

It says McMurray held onto the wing until it was too late and he didn’t have time to pull his chute.

The management team adds McMurray was born in Calgary and was an accredited professional skier who began pursuing a music career after suffering injuries.

The statement says he combined his passion for making music videos and performing stunts, and he would want to be remembered as a “beacon of light to follow your dreams.”

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous story, based on information provided by the RCMP, said he was American.



