Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and condemn what what one rabbi is calling “an outrageous act of evil.”

Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who is originally from Pittsburgh, says no Jewish community has been left untouched by the shooting that left 11 people dead.

He says a vigil set for tomorrow at Montreal’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue will be a chance for community members to give each other hope and strength.

In Ottawa, mourners will gather in front of the Human Rights Monument late this afternoon for what is being described as a solidarity vigil against anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

The organizers said in a statement that the event will be both an act of mourning and a demonstration against acts of racism and bigotry around the world.

Another demonstration is taking place in front of Montreal’s Holocaust museum this afternoon, while events are also planned in Halifax and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press