CAQ dumps candidate Stéphane Laroche after reports of underage drinking in his bar

Kalina Laframboise
September 04, 2018 05:50 pm

The Coalition Avenir Québec has dumped candidate Stéphane Laroche after it came to light the business owner allowed minors in his bar and paid women on staff less than their male colleagues.