Carbon monoxide leak that sent 43 to hospital spurs Montreal school inspections

MONTREAL — Two children remained in hospital for observation Tuesday morning following a carbon monoxide leak that made 43 people at a Montreal elementary school sick.

Health authorities say all other patients have been discharged, and there is no reason to fear for the remaining children’s condition.

Meanwhile the school board responsible for the school where the poisoning occurred Monday has ordered inspections of heating and detection systems in all its schools to ensure carbon monoxide and methane detectors are working.

Diane Lamarche-Venne, chairwoman of the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board, says the furnace and gas detectors at the Ecole des Decouvreurs had passed an inspection last October.

The school was closed Tuesday as external experts conducted tests to verify the heating system’s safety. The gas leak was discovered when children suddenly fell ill Monday, complaining of nausea and dizziness. Nine children lost consciousness.

The Canadian Press