Cat Lake First Nation in northern Ontario declares state of emergency over housing

CAT LAKE, Ont. — The chief and council of Cat Lake First Nation in northern Ontario have declared a state of public health emergency, citing “profoundly poor conditions of housing.”

The declaration lists excessive mould, structural issues and a lack of funds for routine maintenance as causing health issues.

Chief Matthew Keewaykapow and Cat Lake’s council says the poor conditions have led to illnesses that include invasive bacterial diseases and lung infections.

The community leaders have ordered that the provincial and federal governments step in with an investment plan, as well as an intervention or evacuation plan.

The council has also asked Health Canada to provide detailed plans and a timeline for how the issue will be addressed.

The remote community of Cat Lake, home to 565 people at the time of the 2016 census, is located several hundred kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Canadian Press