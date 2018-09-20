 Skip to Content
Cell phone scam calls surging

Anne Drewa
September 20, 2018 08:19 pm

If it seems like you’re getting more and more unwanted calls on your cellphone, you probably are. A new U.S. study says the number of scam calls is exploding, and will only get worse. Anne Drewa reports.