China hits back at Freeland’s criticism of detention of Canadians

OTTAWA — China has rebuffed the latest broadside from Canada over its decision to detain two Canadian citizens and send a third to death row, rejecting the assertion that China’s behaviour poses a threat to all nations.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that people from China could themselves be at risk following Canada’s detention of a Chinese telecom executive for “no reason.”

“What threat has China posed to Canada?” Chunying said when asked by journalists about the duelling allegations. “I think your foreign minister may be in a hurry, and can’t help speaking without thinking.”

The remark was triggered by Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland’s comment Wednesday that “the arbitrary detentions of Canadians … represent a way of behaving which is a threat to all countries.”

The two countries have been exchanging high-level political digs since Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1, at the request of the United States. The Americans want her extradited to face fraud charges.

Meng is the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant and daughter of the company’s founder. She is wanted by the U.S. in relation to an investigation into Iran sanctions violations.

Her arrest has angered China, which has warned Canada of serious consequences if it fails to release her.

On Dec. 10 China detained Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave, and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on vague allegations of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security.” Western analysts believe their arrests are an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou.

China also sentenced another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, to death on Monday in a sudden retrial of his drug-smuggling case. He was originally sentenced in 2016 to a 15-year term, but the court delivered the new sentence after reconsidering his case.

John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to Beijing, told reporters late Wednesday that Kovrig and Spavor are being interrogated by Chinese authorities for up to four hours a day.

McCallum, speaking at a three-day cabinet retreat in Sherbrooke, Que., credited the government’s efforts to get allies to rally in support of Canada’s position.

“I really think that’s just the beginning,” he said.

“I think we have to engage the senior Chinese leaders and persuade them that what they are doing is not good for China’s image in the world, it’s not good for the image of corporate China in the world.”

Freeland has asked for clemency for Schellenberg and has called his sentence “inhumane.”

The death sentence has been fuelling a daily sparring match between the two countries.

“It is understandable that Canada is a little worried, but we hope it will avoid speaking freely without thinking because its reputation and image would be badly damaged by such behaviours,” Hua said Thursday. “And such remarks cannot help settle the issue, either.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been personally courting allies — on an almost daily basis — in an attempt to generate enough international pressure on China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, and to spare the life of Schellenberg.

On Thursday Trudeau raised the issue of the three Canadians in a phone conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The leaders discussed “the importance of safeguarding international norms, including diplomatic immunity, judicial independence and respect for the rule of law,” according to a read out of their conversation provided by Trudeau’s office.

The U.S. State Department weighed in on the matter Wednesday, calling Schellenberg’s death sentence “politically motivated.”

– With files from Associated Press

The Canadian Press