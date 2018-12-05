Chocolate milk and fruit juices to return to New Brunswick schools

FREDERICTON — Chocolate milk will be making a comeback in New Brunswick schools, after a much-derided ban on sugary drinks and snacks became an issue during the recent provincial election campaign.

Tory Education Minister Dominic Cardy says New Brunswickers expressed concerns about the level of restrictions under the nutrition policy imposed by the previous Liberal government.

He says as part of the new standards, flavoured milk and 100-per-cent real fruit juice may be sold in schools.

During the election campaign, both the Liberals and the Tories vowed to revise the policy.

Premier Blaine Higgs was even filmed drinking chocolate milk during the first week of the campaign for the Sept. 24 election, as the party said it would combat obesity in schools with meaningful programs, not token efforts.

Cardy says while much of the focus has been on school food criteria, the policy’s main goals are to promote health and well-being through nutritional literacy and educational programs.

The Canadian Press