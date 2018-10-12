City committee to hear proposal for new tower at former BMO building site in downtown Edmonton

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
Now that the former site of BMO in downtown Edmonton is sitting empty, a city committee is set to hear about a proposal to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower on the prime piece of real estate.
socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd
Now that the former site of BMO in downtown Edmonton is sitting empty, a city committee is set to hear about a proposal to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower on the prime piece of real estate.
W
1010 mb
13 km/h
30%