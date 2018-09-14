City of Vancouver issues measles warning to Skookum festival goers

At a press conference held Friday, Dr. John Harding, Vancouver Coastal Health medical officer, updates the public on the measles warning issued after a case of the infection was reported at last weekend’s Skookum music festival in Stanley Park.
At a press conference held Friday, Dr. John Harding, Vancouver Coastal Health medical officer, updates the public on the measles warning issued after a case of the infection was reported at last weekend’s Skookum music festival in Stanley Park.
E
1019 mb
6 km/h
93%