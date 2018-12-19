Class action filed against northern RCMP over alleged Indigenous mistreatment

EDMONTON — Lawyers are asking a court to certify a class-action lawsuit that alleges RCMP members in the three northern territories regularly assault and abuse Indigenous people.

The statement of claim, which hasn’t been tested in court, cites the case of David Nasogaluak of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

The claim alleges Nasogaluak, then 15, was stopped and questioned by officers in November 2017 as he was riding his snowmobile outside of town with friends.

The statement claims the youth was beaten, choked, punched, Tasered and subjected to racial insults before being released without being charged.

Police misconduct has been an issue in the North.

The Nunavut legislature commissioned a report on it in 2015 that was never released.

Earlier this fall, the legislature discussed forming an independent body to review complaints against the Mounties.

The Canadian Press