Conservatives names former mayor to face Maxime Bernier in Beauce in 2019

MONTREAL — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is naming a former local mayor and agricultural entrepreneur to face Quebec MP Maxime Bernier in the 2019 election.

Scheer says Richard Lehoux, the former president of an association of Quebec municipalities and longtime mayor of Saint-Elzear, will be the candidate in the Beauce riding.

Bernier already reacted to the candidature on Twitter earlier this week, saying he wasn’t surprised Scheer had chosen a dairy producer to face him.

The Beauce MP quit the Conservative party in August amid disagreements with Scheer on a number of issues, including Canada’s supply management system.

Bernier tweeted again shortly after Scheer’s announcement, criticizing Lehoux’s connection to what he called the “dairy cartel.”

Bernier has said his People’s Party of Canada will be ready to compete in the 2019 election.

The Canadian Press