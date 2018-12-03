Conservatives off to early byelection lead in safe eastern Ontario seat

OTTAWA — The Conservatives have taken an early lead in a federal byelection being held in an eastern Ontario riding that has long been a Tory stronghold.

With 30 of 238 polls reporting in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Conservative candidate Michael Barrett, a municipal councillor, has taken a commanding lead with just over 65 per cent of the vote.

Liberal contender Mary Jean McFall was a distant second with 27.9 per cent, while the NDP and Green contenders were bringing up the rear with three per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

The riding became vacant when Conservative MP Gord Brown died in May.

Brown had been the MP since 2004.

The Conservatives have held the riding for all but 16 of the last 40 years.

The Canadian Press