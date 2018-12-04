Convicted letter bomber who cost lawyer her hand wants to appeal life sentence

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for sending letter bombs wants to appeal.

Guido Amsel has filed a notice of appeal with the province’s Court of Appeal, and he is listed as his own lawyer.

Amsel, who is 52, was convicted earlier this year of sending letter bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers in 2015, as well as setting an explosive two years earlier outside his ex-wife’s home.

One of the letter bombs exploded, causing severe injuries to Winnipeg lawyer Maria Mitousis.

Judge Tracey Lord said Amsel acted in a callous and vengeful way, and gave him consecutive sentences of 12 years and life with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Amsel testified during his trial that he was being set up by his former wife and others, and that evidence had been planted against him.

The Canadian Press