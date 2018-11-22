Convicted Winnipeg letter bomber who cost lawyer her hand to be sentenced

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man convicted of sending bombs to his ex-wife and two lawyers will learn today how long he will be behind bars.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence for Guido Amsel, who was convicted on four charges of attempted murder and numerous other offences earlier this year.

The defence has asked for a sentence of between 20 and 25 years.

Amsel, who is 52, sent letter bombs to his ex-wife, Iris, and two Winnipeg lawyers who represented her in the summer of 2015.

One of the devices went off, causing severe injuries to lawyer Maria Mitousis, who lost her right hand in the explosion.

Amsel testified during the trial that he was being set up by his ex-wife and others, and the evidence had been planted.

Mitousis told court in her victim impact statement that Amsel’s actions were that of a coward.

“I wear the scars of the explosion on my face and on my body,” she said.

She said after the sentencing was over she planned to move on with her life, continue her return to work and put Amsel behind her.

“After this is over, I will forget him and he will disappear from my consciousness.”

The Canadian Press